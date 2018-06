In 2007, stars took a short cut to sophistication with elegant pencil skirts. Witherspoon paired a cream pencil skirt with layered tanks for a youthful spin on the trend.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Pastel Retro Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: bluefly.com Skirt: bloomingdales.com Pumps: footcandyshoes.com