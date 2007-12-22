Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2007
1. Reese WitherspoonIn 2007, stars took a short cut to sophistication with elegant pencil skirts. Witherspoon paired a cream pencil skirt with layered tanks for a youthful spin on the trend.
2. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
3. Angelina JolieJolie wore an understated Elie Tahari top with a Joseph pencil skirt and peep-toe pumps.
4. Ali LarterLarter showed off her superhero style on the set of Fox & Friends, wearing a sleek pencil skirt topped with a sheer Moschino blouse and cable-knit camisole.
5. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones wore a Dolce & Gabbana shirt with a skirt and belt by Michael Kors; she finished the look with Lisa Zinino bracelets, Dimodolo necklaces and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.
