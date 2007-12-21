Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2007
1. Katherine HeiglHeigl took wide strides in L.A. when going to visit her new home with soon-to-be groom Josh Kelley. The actress kept it casual in a navy duster with a white tank, chunky belt and wide-legged jeans.
2. Nicky HiltonHilton wore a bright J.Crew blazer with skinny jeans and accessorized with a Louis Vuitton tote and Missoni shades.
3. Katie HolmesHolmes wore J Brand 905 jeans with a sheer shirt.
Katherine Heigl
Heigl took wide strides in L.A. when going to visit her new home with soon-to-be groom Josh Kelley. The actress kept it casual in a navy duster with a white tank, chunky belt and wide-legged jeans.
