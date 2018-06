Heigl took wide strides in L.A. when going to visit her new home with soon-to-be groom Josh Kelley. The actress kept it casual in a navy duster with a white tank, chunky belt and wide-legged jeans.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater: nordstrom.com Jeans: anthropologie.com Belt: bluefly.com