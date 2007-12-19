Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 19, 2007
1. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce hit a high note in Milan where she launched the Emporio Armani scent Diamonds at Rinascente's flagship store. The actress sizzled in a satin halter dress accessorized with chunky heels and bangles.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Elegant Hair Ribbons Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:styleviolet.comShoes:zappos.comBracelet:anntaylorloft.comBracelet:nordstrom.com
-
December 19, 2007
2. Kate WalshWalsh wore Louboutins with her sequined sheath.
-
December 19, 2007
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
-
December 19, 2007
4. Hayden PanettiereThe actress accessorized with Jamie Wolf earrings, a Tito Pedrini ring and Miu Miu shoes.
-
December 19, 2007
5. Maria MenounosMenounos wore Lia Sophia hoops and Stuart Weitzman shoes with the bright dress.
December 19, 20071 of 5
Beyonce Knowles
Beyonce hit a high note in Milan where she launched the Emporio Armani scent Diamonds at Rinascente's flagship store. The actress sizzled in a satin halter dress accessorized with chunky heels and bangles.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Elegant Hair Ribbons Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:styleviolet.comShoes:zappos.comBracelet:anntaylorloft.comBracelet:nordstrom.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Elegant Hair Ribbons Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:styleviolet.comShoes:zappos.comBracelet:anntaylorloft.comBracelet:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM