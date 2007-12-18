Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 18, 2007
1. Kate WalshA polished look was just what the doctor ordered when Walsh made an appearance in Madrid to promote Private Practice. The actress put a little prep in her step with a Theory button-down shirt and belted skirt with chunky loafers.
December 18, 2007
December 18, 2007
3. Hayden PanettierePanettiere paired a ruffled top with an Escada skirt; she finished the look with Ippolita earrings and a ring from Tito Pedrini.
December 18, 2007
4. Amy AdamsAdams finished her classic bombshell look with Fred Leighton gems and Prada peep-toes.
December 18, 2007
