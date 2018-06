A polished look was just what the doctor ordered when Walsh made an appearance in Madrid to promote Private Practice. The actress put a little prep in her step with a Theory button-down shirt and belted skirt with chunky loafers.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Evening Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: neimanmarcus.com Skirt: bloomingdales.com Shoes: nordstrom.com