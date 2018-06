Bilson was a bright star on the red carpet of the premiere of The Edge of Heaven during the Dubai Film Festival. The stylish actress wore metallic Lanvin sandals with her stud-detailed dress and toted a Chanel clutch.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long-Lasting Blowouts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: eluxury.com Shoes: endless.com Bag: coldwatercreek.com