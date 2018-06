Swank warmed up in a satin Burberry Prorsum trench coat and sleek Agent Provocateur oxford heels while on her way to film Good Morning America in New York. The newly-bobbed actress appeared on the show to promote her new film P.S. I Love You.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gossip-worthy Blunt Cuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat: edressme.com Shoes: agentprovocateur.com