Look of the Day
December 16, 2007
1. Hilary SwankSwank warmed up in a satin Burberry Prorsum trench coat and sleek Agent Provocateur oxford heels while on her way to film Good Morning America in New York. The newly-bobbed actress appeared on the show to promote her new film P.S. I Love You.
December 16, 2007
2. Jennifer HudsonJennifer Hudson
December 16, 2007
3. Katherine HeiglHeigl carried her favorite Valentino bag.
December 16, 2007
4. Hilary DuffDuff accessorized her rocker chic look with a Louis Vuitton bag and a Chanel belt.
December 16, 2007
5. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles
