Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2007
1. Mischa BartonBarton brightened up Northern Ireland in a festive tunic while leaving the Merchant hotel. The actress, who was in town to attend the premiere of her latest film Closing the Ring, showed her style savvy and wore understated solids with the bold dress.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gossip-worthy Blunt Cuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comCoat:macys.comLeggings:armaniexchange.comShoes:nordstrom.com
-
December 15, 2007
2. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
-
December 15, 2007
3. Hilary DuffDuff shouldered a Louis Vuitton bag.
-
December 15, 2007
4. Ashley OlsenOlsen accessorized with YSL sandals and a Balenciaga bag.
-
December 15, 2007
5. Katherine HeiglHeigl matched her Valentino bag to a Juicy Couture jacket.
December 15, 20071 of 5
Mischa Barton
Barton brightened up Northern Ireland in a festive tunic while leaving the Merchant hotel. The actress, who was in town to attend the premiere of her latest film Closing the Ring, showed her style savvy and wore understated solids with the bold dress.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gossip-worthy Blunt Cuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comCoat:macys.comLeggings:armaniexchange.comShoes:nordstrom.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gossip-worthy Blunt Cuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comCoat:macys.comLeggings:armaniexchange.comShoes:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM