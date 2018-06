Bilson skipped a dress and showed off her unique style by wearing a menswear-inspired look to the screening of the new trailer for Jumper. The actress wore a tailored blazer, crisp shirt and jeans to the Las Vegas event.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Face-Enhancing Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: gap.com Shirt: anntaylorloft.com Jeans: redoute.com Belt: forever21.com