Look of the Day
December 13, 2007
Rachel BilsonBilson skipped a dress and showed off her unique style by wearing a menswear-inspired look to the screening of the new trailer for Jumper. The actress wore a tailored blazer, crisp shirt and jeans to the Las Vegas event.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Face-Enhancing Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:gap.comShirt:anntaylorloft.comJeans:redoute.comBelt:forever21.com
December 13, 2007
Mandy Moore
December 13, 2007
Sarah Jessica ParkerParker added splashes of color to her dark separates with Christian Louboutin heels and a Louis Vuitton leopard-print scarf.
December 13, 2007
Hayden PanettierePanettiere wore a Juicy Couture coat over thigh-high boots.
December 13, 2007
Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow layered a black coat over a minidress from Sea.
Rachel Bilson
