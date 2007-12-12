Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2007
1. Julia RobertsRoberts was a classic beauty in a little black dress and heels at the premiere of her new movie Charlie Wilson’s War. The actress added a touch of sparkle to her simple sheath with a Cathy Waterman bracelet and earrings.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Low Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.comShoes:zappos.com
-
December 12, 2007
2. Rachel BilsonRachel Bilson
-
December 12, 2007
3. Lauren ConradLauren Conrad
-
December 12, 2007
4. Kristen BellBell wore metallic Jimmy Choo shoes and a Swarovski clutch with the satin dress.
-
December 12, 2007
5. FergieThe singer completed the look with a Chanel jacket and Rickard Shah heels.
December 12, 20071 of 5
Julia Roberts
Roberts was a classic beauty in a little black dress and heels at the premiere of her new movie Charlie Wilson’s War. The actress added a touch of sparkle to her simple sheath with a Cathy Waterman bracelet and earrings.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Low Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.comShoes:zappos.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Low Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM