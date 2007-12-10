Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 10, 2007
1. Blake LivelyLively was festive for a visit to a Gap Tidings Truck in Long Island City, New York. The Gossip Girl, who attended the event with fellow castmates, wore a silver-studded dress with Woldford tights and Miu Miu heels.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Buns Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:dvf.comShoes:endless.com
-
December 10, 2007
2. Keira KnightleyKeira Knightley
-
December 10, 2007
3. Renee ZellwegerRenee Zellweger
-
December 10, 2007
4. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
-
December 10, 2007
5. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
December 10, 20071 of 5
Blake Lively
Lively was festive for a visit to a Gap Tidings Truck in Long Island City, New York. The Gossip Girl, who attended the event with fellow castmates, wore a silver-studded dress with Woldford tights and Miu Miu heels.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Buns Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:dvf.comShoes:endless.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Buns Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:dvf.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM