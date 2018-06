Lively was festive for a visit to a Gap Tidings Truck in Long Island City, New York. The Gossip Girl, who attended the event with fellow castmates, wore a silver-studded dress with Woldford tights and Miu Miu heels.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Buns Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: dvf.com Shoes: endless.com