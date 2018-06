Heigl went retro for an afternoon of shopping in Brentwood, California. The actress evoked 70’s chic in a wide-collar leather jacket, chunky belt and flared jeans.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Peach Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: newport-news.com Shirt: oldnavy.com Jeans: anntaylor.com Belt: gap.com Shoes: endless.com