Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2007
1. BeyonceBeyonce stepped out in high style, wearing a belted dress and fiery shoes for a day of shopping in Paris with beau Jay-Z. Leather gloves and drop earrings completed the Grammy-nominee's classic look.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Peach Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:spiegel.comCoat:nordstrom.comBelt:revolveclothing.comGloves:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
-
December 8, 2007
2. Uma ThurmanJohn Barrett/Uma Thurman
-
December 8, 2007
3. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
-
December 8, 2007
4. Kate MossMoss set off her white fur with black leggings and vintage boots.
-
December 8, 2007
5. Ashley OlsenOlsen layered a purple Balenciaga blazer over a cashmere sweater and skinny jeans.
December 8, 20071 of 5
Beyonce
Beyonce stepped out in high style, wearing a belted dress and fiery shoes for a day of shopping in Paris with beau Jay-Z. Leather gloves and drop earrings completed the Grammy-nominee's classic look.
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Peach Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:spiegel.comCoat:nordstrom.comBelt:revolveclothing.comGloves:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Peach Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:spiegel.comCoat:nordstrom.comBelt:revolveclothing.comGloves:bluefly.comShoes:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM