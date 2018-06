Barton got a kick as host of the Keds spring collection launch party in New York. The actress, who is the face of the brand, evoked old Hollywood glamour in a formfitting polka dot dress, but kept the look modern with a pair of peep-toe Keds.BEST OF LOOK OF THE DAY: See this year's best casual and red-carpet looks.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Peach Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: macys.com Shoes: zappos.com