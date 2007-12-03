Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2007
1. Penelope CruzCruz took a regal stance in a sweeping gown at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute gala in New York. The actress was in town to accept honors for her work in Spanish cinema.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Violet-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comEarrings:neimanmarcus.com
-
December 3, 2007
2. FergieThe sultry singer carried a Nancy Gonzalez clutch.
-
December 3, 2007
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
-
December 3, 2007
4. Katie HolmesKatie Holmes
-
December 3, 2007
5. Keri RussellRussell accessorized with green Louboutins.
December 3, 20071 of 5
Penelope Cruz
Cruz took a regal stance in a sweeping gown at the Queen Sofia Spanish Institute gala in New York. The actress was in town to accept honors for her work in Spanish cinema.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Violet-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comEarrings:neimanmarcus.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Violet-Rimmed Eyes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comEarrings:neimanmarcus.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM