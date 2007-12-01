Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2007
1. Penelope CruzCruz kept it casual in a black shirt and J Brand jeans while out and about in New York. The actress wore a simple gold necklace with the polished look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Face-Flattering Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:americanapparel.netJeans:jbrandjeans.comNecklace:jcrew.com
-
December 1, 2007
2. Katherine HeiglKatherine Heigl
-
December 1, 2007
3. Rachel BilsonBilson accessorized with a Coach scarf and a bag by Derek Lam.
-
December 1, 2007
4. Mary-Kate OlsenMary-Kate Olsen
-
December 1, 2007
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker
December 1, 20071 of 5
Penelope Cruz
Cruz kept it casual in a black shirt and J Brand jeans while out and about in New York. The actress wore a simple gold necklace with the polished look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Face-Flattering Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:americanapparel.netJeans:jbrandjeans.comNecklace:jcrew.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Face-Flattering Ponytails Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt:americanapparel.netJeans:jbrandjeans.comNecklace:jcrew.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM