Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2007
1. Thandie NewtonNewton showed off her ladylike style in an off-the-shoulder dress at the British Fashion Awards in London. The actress balanced the multi-hued dress with a black clutch and pumps from Sergio Rossi.
-
November 29, 2007
2. Zooey DeschanelThe actress gave her fiery dress a bit of sparkle with a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
-
November 29, 2007
3. Nicole KidmanKidman finished the look with S.J. Philips jewelry and a silky pair of Louboutins.
-
November 29, 2007
4. Kerry WashingtonWashington completed her red-carpet look with Stella McCartney heels.
-
November 29, 2007
5. Uma ThurmanUma Thurman
November 29, 20071 of 5
