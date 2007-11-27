Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 27, 2007
1. Sienna MillerMiller was a stylish spokesperson at a presentation of her new collection for Pepe Jeans in Mexico City. The actress added some flair to a simple outfit with a patterned scarf.
November 27, 2007
2. Rachel BilsonBilson accessorized her casual look with Jane Mayle boots and a Derek Lam bag.
November 27, 2007
3. Katherine HeiglHeigl wore a ruffled coat from Juicy Couture over jeans and knee-high boots.
November 27, 2007
4. Gwen StefaniStefani carried a bag by L.A.M.B.
November 27, 2007
5. Amy AdamsAmy Adams
November 27, 20071 of 5
