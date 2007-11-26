Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 26, 2007
Thandie Newton gave her black coat and dress a holiday touch with a patent clutch and heels at the Tiffany tree lighting in London. The actress wore a Tiffany bangle and earrings and topped the outfit with a whimsical Philip Treacy hat.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Neutral Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:anntaylor.comClutch:nordstrom.comBracelet:shopbop.comShoes:macys.com
Thandie Newton
