Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 23, 2007
America Ferrera
Ferrera was a casual Betty in a knit top and jeans at the world premiere of Disney's Enchanted in Hollywood. Peep-toe pumps finished the actress's laid-back look.
-
November 23, 2007
-
November 23, 2007
3. Kate MossMoss donned a tuxedo jacket from her own Topshop line.
-
November 23, 2007
4. Hayden PanettierePanettiere wore a Juicy Couture fleece jacket over jeans and Coach boots.
-
November 23, 2007
5. Angie HarmonHarmon wore Louboutins with her little black dress.
