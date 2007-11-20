Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 20, 2007
1. Keira KnightleyAnd the winner is...Knightley! Not only did the actress score style points for the classic satin dress and diamond studs she wore to the Variety Club Showbiz Awards in London, she also snagged the Film Actress of the Year award for her role in Atonement.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy Eye Liner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:newport-news.com
-
November 20, 2007
2. Demi MooreDemi Moore
-
November 20, 2007
3. Beyonce KnowlesKnowles added extra sparkle with Lorraine Schwartz gems.
-
November 20, 2007
4. Carrie UnderwoodThe country singer wore Rene Caovilla heels and a Daniel Swarovski Paris clutch.
-
November 20, 2007
5. Alicia KeysKeys wore Sergio Rossi shoes, a Chanel clutch and bangle, and Ippolita earrings with her dazzling cocktail dress.
November 20, 20071 of 5
Keira Knightley
And the winner is...Knightley! Not only did the actress score style points for the classic satin dress and diamond studs she wore to the Variety Club Showbiz Awards in London, she also snagged the Film Actress of the Year award for her role in Atonement.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy Eye Liner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:newport-news.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Navy Eye Liner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:newport-news.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM