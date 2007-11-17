Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 17, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba fashionably fought the New York City cold in a knee-length military coat and straight-leg jeans. The actress added flair to the casual look with a leopard-print purse and gray boots.
November 17, 2007
2. Alicia KeysKeys wore Sergio Rossi heels and Rock & Republic jeans with her double-breasted coat.
November 17, 2007
3. Hayden PanettierePanettiere added luxe Louboutins to her buttoned-up look.
November 17, 2007
4. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
November 17, 2007
5. Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood
