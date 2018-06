The ever-stylish Bosworth showed downtown edge when she arrived at the Vacheron Constantin Platinum Excellence timepiece launch party in New York. The actress boldly mixed an Etro dress and scarf and grounded the colorful look with black tights and Margiela boots.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shiny Pink Lips Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: net-a-porter.com Scarf: shopintuition.com Belt: coldwatercreek.com Boots: zappos.com