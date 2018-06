Larter was sexy in a Dolce & Gabbana bustier top and a sleek Calvin Klein pencil skirt at the Beverly Hills launch party for Stormy Weather, the fine jewelry line by Yohji Yamamoto and Mikimoto. The Heroes star highlighted the nighttime look with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and rings and earrings from the new line.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gamine Haircuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bustier: fashionchateau.com Skirt: macys.com Clutch: bloomingdales.com Shoes: saksfifthavenue.com