Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 14, 2007
1. Ali LarterLarter was sexy in a Dolce & Gabbana bustier top and a sleek Calvin Klein pencil skirt at the Beverly Hills launch party for Stormy Weather, the fine jewelry line by Yohji Yamamoto and Mikimoto. The Heroes star highlighted the nighttime look with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and rings and earrings from the new line.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gamine Haircuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bustier:fashionchateau.comSkirt:macys.comClutch:bloomingdales.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
-
November 14, 2007
2. Hayden PanettierePanettiere carried an evening purse from Moe Bags.
-
November 14, 2007
3. Anne HathawayHathaway wore Lanvin earrings and Christian Louboutin heels with her jewel-toned dress.
-
November 14, 2007
4. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal
-
November 14, 2007
5. Rachel WeiszRachel Weisz
November 14, 20071 of 5
Ali Larter
Larter was sexy in a Dolce & Gabbana bustier top and a sleek Calvin Klein pencil skirt at the Beverly Hills launch party for Stormy Weather, the fine jewelry line by Yohji Yamamoto and Mikimoto. The Heroes star highlighted the nighttime look with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and rings and earrings from the new line.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gamine Haircuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bustier:fashionchateau.comSkirt:macys.comClutch:bloomingdales.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Gamine Haircuts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Bustier:fashionchateau.comSkirt:macys.comClutch:bloomingdales.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM