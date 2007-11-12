Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 12, 2007
1. Cate BlanchettBlanchett sparkled in a leg-baring little black dress with beaded detail at a Sydney Theatre Company dinner in Australia honoring Giorgio Armani. The expectant actress wore peep-toe pumps with the look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Sparkling Blush Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:piperlime.com
November 12, 2007
2. Eva MendesMendes wore Cartier gems with her brocade minidress.
November 12, 2007
3. Hilary SwankThe star carried a Mary Norton clutch.
November 12, 2007
4. Kerry WashingtonThe actress carried a Daniel Swarovski clutch.
November 12, 2007
5. Nicole KidmanKidman wore a Jil Sander coat over a Prada turtleneck.
