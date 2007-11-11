Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 11, 2007
1. Kate HudsonHudson was casually cool in N.Y.C. in a double-breasted coat, leather boots and skinny jeans. The actress dined at the Waverly Inn with mother Goldie Hawn.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:newport-news.comBoots:endless.com
-
November 11, 2007
2. Eva LongoriaLongoria walked tall in woven Coach boots.
-
November 11, 2007
3. Jessica BielBiel stayed warm in a Lauren Moffatt coat and bright boots from Urban Outfitters; she finished the look with YSL sunnies.
-
November 11, 2007
4. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized her basic black outfit with a Chanel bag and Louboutin booties.
-
November 11, 2007
5. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker donned a trendy Louis Vuitton leopard-print scarf.
November 11, 20071 of 5
Kate Hudson
Hudson was casually cool in N.Y.C. in a double-breasted coat, leather boots and skinny jeans. The actress dined at the Waverly Inn with mother Goldie Hawn.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:newport-news.comBoots:endless.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:newport-news.comBoots:endless.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM