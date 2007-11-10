Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2007
1. Blake LivelyLively was fit for fall in an oversize knit sweater by Iceberg, a tote and skinny jeans from Stella McCartney, and shoes and earrings by Chanel. The Gossip Girl wore the cozy look to the world premiere of Wintuk Cirque Du Soleil.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:llbean.comJeans:jclstyleinc.comShoes:guess.comBag:bergdorfgoodman.com
-
November 10, 2007
2. Kate MossMoss wore a Westwood T-shirt under a tuxedo jacket from her Topshop line.
-
November 10, 2007
3. Keri RussellKeri Russell
-
November 10, 2007
4. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson
-
November 10, 2007
5. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
November 10, 20071 of 5
Blake Lively
Lively was fit for fall in an oversize knit sweater by Iceberg, a tote and skinny jeans from Stella McCartney, and shoes and earrings by Chanel. The Gossip Girl wore the cozy look to the world premiere of Wintuk Cirque Du Soleil.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:llbean.comJeans:jclstyleinc.comShoes:guess.comBag:bergdorfgoodman.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Diagonal Parts Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Sweater:llbean.comJeans:jclstyleinc.comShoes:guess.comBag:bergdorfgoodman.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM