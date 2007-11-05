Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 5, 2007
1. Katie HolmesHolmes took a regal stance in a single-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown at the L.A. premiere of Lions for Lambs. Jeweled sandals and a clutch from Roger Vivier completed the red-carpet look.
November 5, 2007
2. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner
November 5, 2007
3. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore a coat from the affordable Kohl's line over a Versace dress; she finished the look with Neil Lane diamonds and Louboutins.
November 5, 2007
4. Kate WinsletThe British beauty accessorized with Neil Lane gems and a Roger Vivier clutch.
November 5, 2007
5. Thandie NewtonNewton wore satin shoes by Stella McCartney.
