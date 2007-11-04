Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 4, 2007
1. Liv TylerTyler brought chic-and sweet scents-to the city as she made her way to Time Square's Sephora store for the re-launch of Very Irresistible Givenchy. The actress wore a Derek Lam dress underneath a military-style Givenchy coat.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jclstyleinc.comJacket:whitehouseblackmarket.comBooties:zappos.com
-
November 4, 2007
2. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
-
November 4, 2007
3. Heidi KlumKlum wore Miss Sixty jeans with her studded shirt from Cecilia De Bucourt.
-
November 4, 2007
4. Kate MossKate Moss
-
November 4, 2007
5. Kate WalshWalsh wore a 60's-inspired top from Marie Marie with skinny jeans and bright red pumps.
November 4, 20071 of 5
Liv Tyler
Tyler brought chic-and sweet scents-to the city as she made her way to Time Square's Sephora store for the re-launch of Very Irresistible Givenchy. The actress wore a Derek Lam dress underneath a military-style Givenchy coat.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jclstyleinc.comJacket:whitehouseblackmarket.comBooties:zappos.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Asymmetrical Bangs Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:jclstyleinc.comJacket:whitehouseblackmarket.comBooties:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM