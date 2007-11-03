Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2007
1. Ali LarterIn L.A., Larter flaunted her heroic form in a Dolce & Gabbana sheath dress. The actress finished the look with a Balenciaga bag and Louboutins.
-
November 3, 2007
2. Jessica SimpsonSimpson tied a trendy Louis Vuitton scarf to her patent Jessica Simpson bag.
-
November 3, 2007
3. Jessica BielBiel accessorized her Madchen coat with a Vuitton scarf and Ferragamo flats.
-
November 3, 2007
4. Katherine HeiglHeigl added red accents-including a Valentino bag-to her casual fall look.
-
November 3, 2007
5. Sienna MillerMiller added elegance to a pair of skinny jeans with a peplum coat from Vidler & Nixon.
November 3, 20071 of 5
Ali Larter
