Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 1, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel was a classic beauty at the Hollywood premiere of Darfur Now. The actress wore a tulip skirt and tweed jacket from Chanel, accessorized with a bracelet of relief beads.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Individual Fake Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:spiegel.comSkirt:shopbop.comTank:fashionchateau.comBag:armaniexchange.comShoes:macys.com
-
November 1, 2007
2. Jennifer ConnellyJennifer Connelly
-
November 1, 2007
3. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie
-
November 1, 2007
4. Thandie NewtonNewton wore a floral dress and clutch from Luella; she finished the look with Louboutin pumps.
-
November 1, 2007
5. Joy BryantBryant wore pants, shoes, a tank and a clutch by Bally and topped off her outfit with a Target sweater and Manon von Gerkan jewelry.
November 1, 20071 of 5
Jessica Biel
Biel was a classic beauty at the Hollywood premiere of Darfur Now. The actress wore a tulip skirt and tweed jacket from Chanel, accessorized with a bracelet of relief beads.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Individual Fake Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:spiegel.comSkirt:shopbop.comTank:fashionchateau.comBag:armaniexchange.comShoes:macys.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Individual Fake Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:spiegel.comSkirt:shopbop.comTank:fashionchateau.comBag:armaniexchange.comShoes:macys.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM