Zeta-Jones was pretty as a peach at The Savannah Film Festival, in a strapless black cocktail dress accessorized with bangles and a watch. The actress accompanied husband Michael Douglas who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Aqua Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: neimanmarcus.com Shoes: zappos.com