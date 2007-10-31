Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 31, 2007
1. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones was pretty as a peach at The Savannah Film Festival, in a strapless black cocktail dress accessorized with bangles and a watch. The actress accompanied husband Michael Douglas who received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Aqua Eye Shadow Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comShoes:zappos.com
October 31, 2007
2. Nicole KidmanKidman wore a short Versace coat over a lace L’Wren Scott dress and finished her look with detailed Christian Louboutin heels.
October 31, 2007
3. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
October 31, 2007
4. Demi MooreDemi Moore
October 31, 2007
5. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett
Catherine Zeta-Jones
