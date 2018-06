Stefani made the most of her animal magnetism by accessorizing her navy Lanvin dress with a Cartier snake bracelet and panther ring. The Louboutin-shod star performed at the Black Ball concert for Keep a Child Alive in New York.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: chicos.com Shoes: bergdorfgoodman.com Belt: elizabeth-charles.com Ring: overstockjeweler.com Bracelet: girlprops.com