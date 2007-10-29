Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 29, 2007
1. Gwen StefaniStefani made the most of her animal magnetism by accessorizing her navy Lanvin dress with a Cartier snake bracelet and panther ring. The Louboutin-shod star performed at the Black Ball concert for Keep a Child Alive in New York.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:chicos.comShoes:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:elizabeth-charles.comRing:overstockjeweler.comBracelet:girlprops.com
-
October 29, 2007
2. Renee ZellwegerZellweger showed off her new 'do in a Carolina Herrera gown, Louboutin heels and a bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.
-
October 29, 2007
3. Jessica SimpsonSimpson wore shoes from her own Jessica Simpson line.
-
October 29, 2007
4. Halle BerryHalle Berry
-
October 29, 2007
5. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
October 29, 20071 of 5
Gwen Stefani
Stefani made the most of her animal magnetism by accessorizing her navy Lanvin dress with a Cartier snake bracelet and panther ring. The Louboutin-shod star performed at the Black Ball concert for Keep a Child Alive in New York.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:chicos.comShoes:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:elizabeth-charles.comRing:overstockjeweler.comBracelet:girlprops.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:chicos.comShoes:bergdorfgoodman.comBelt:elizabeth-charles.comRing:overstockjeweler.comBracelet:girlprops.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM