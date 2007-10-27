Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 27, 2007
1. Claire DanesDanes strolled through the New York City streets in a belted Sonia Rykiel jacket and straight-legged Habitual jeans. The actress balanced the look with black accessories: Manolo Blahniks and a Jean Paul Gaultier bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:tobi.comPurse:zappos.comBoots:barneys.com
-
October 27, 2007
2. Ashley OlsenThe designing woman paired a sweatshirt with a leather skirt from The Row; she accessorized with leopard-print Louboutins and a Fendi tote.
-
October 27, 2007
3. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani
-
October 27, 2007
4. Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood
-
October 27, 2007
5. Keri RussellRussell wore a simple Club Monaco turtleneck with Earnest Sewn jeans and Marni flats.
October 27, 20071 of 5
Claire Danes
Danes strolled through the New York City streets in a belted Sonia Rykiel jacket and straight-legged Habitual jeans. The actress balanced the look with black accessories: Manolo Blahniks and a Jean Paul Gaultier bag.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:tobi.comPurse:zappos.comBoots:barneys.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Subtle Self-Tanner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jclstyleinc.comJeans:tobi.comPurse:zappos.comBoots:barneys.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM