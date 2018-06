The songbird rocked one of her own creations at a New York book party for Stylist: The Interpreters of Fashion. Stefani wore a sequined top and winterized a pair of black shorts with tights and Louboutin boots.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Romantic Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top: forever21.com Shorts: urbanoutfitters.com Boots: net-a-porter.com