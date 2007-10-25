Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 25, 2007
1. Gwen StefaniThe songbird rocked one of her own creations at a New York book party for Stylist: The Interpreters of Fashion. Stefani wore a sequined top and winterized a pair of black shorts with tights and Louboutin boots.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Loose, Romantic Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:forever21.comShorts:urbanoutfitters.comBoots:net-a-porter.com
October 25, 2007
2. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon wore classic black Louboutins with her tweed dress.
October 25, 2007
3. Kate BosworthKate Bosworth
October 25, 2007
4. Catherine Zeta-JonesZeta-Jones finished her slinky look with Di Modolo gems.
October 25, 2007
5. Cate BlanchettBlanchett wore silver Roger Vivier shoes with her shimmering dress.
