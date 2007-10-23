Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 23, 2007
1. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon sizzled in a red Nina Ricci dress and peep-toe Christian Louboutin heels at the Rome Festival premiere of her new movie Rendition. The actress gave the cocktail dress a red-carpet finish with a jeweled bracelet and earrings.
October 23, 2007
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel
October 23, 2007
3. Jessica AlbaAlba showed off her stems in a minidress paired with Prada booties.
October 23, 2007
4. Naomi WattsThe actress gave her black dress a pop of color with her Prada shoes and bag.
October 23, 2007
5. Thandie NewtonNewton accessorized her simple black dress with Louboutins, a Stella McCartney bangle and a belt and bag by Fendi.
