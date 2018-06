It's all in the details! Cruz added punch to her '60s-inspired orange minidress with bright white accessories. The actress and her sister, Monica Cruz, presented their line of Samantha Thavasa handbags at a Tokyo press conference.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long, Separated Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: anthropologie.com Clutch: bluefly.com Shoes: guess.com