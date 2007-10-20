Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 20, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba donned a sexy secretary look for the Padres Contra El Cancer benefit in West Hollywood. The stunning actress paired a basic white shirt with a slim pencil skirt belted at the waist.
-
October 20, 2007
-
October 20, 2007
-
October 20, 2007
4. Chloe SevignySevigny paired a vintage turtleneck with Alaia shorts and accessorized with Lanvin heels, Erickson Beamon earrings and a Lana Marks clutch.
-
October 20, 2007
5. Penelope CruzCruz wore a hooded Chanel jacket over jeans and a cardigan.
Alba donned a sexy secretary look for the Padres Contra El Cancer benefit in West Hollywood. The stunning actress paired a basic white shirt with a slim pencil skirt belted at the waist.
