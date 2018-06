Winslet stepped out in a silk crepe beaded tunic and a black leather clutch and boots for the Spring 2008 Boss Black fashion show in New York. Like most front-row fashionistas, the actress attended the show wearing pieces from the line.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long, Separated Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: shopbop.com Boots: nordstrom.com