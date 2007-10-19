Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2007
1. Kate WinsletWinslet stepped out in a silk crepe beaded tunic and a black leather clutch and boots for the Spring 2008 Boss Black fashion show in New York. Like most front-row fashionistas, the actress attended the show wearing pieces from the line.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Long, Separated Lashes Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comBoots:nordstrom.com
-
October 19, 2007
2. Kristin DavisKristin Davis
-
October 19, 2007
3. Rachel BilsonBilson wore red Louboutins with her little black dress.
-
October 19, 2007
4. Naomi WattsNaomi Watts
-
October 19, 2007
5. Julianne MooreJulianne Moore
October 19, 20071 of 5
Kate Winslet
Winslet stepped out in a silk crepe beaded tunic and a black leather clutch and boots for the Spring 2008 Boss Black fashion show in New York. Like most front-row fashionistas, the actress attended the show wearing pieces from the line.
