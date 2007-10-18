Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 18, 2007
1. Thandie NewtonNewton was one haute hippie in a tie-dye Matthew Williamson dress worn with Givenchy heels. She celebrated the designer's 10th year in business at a private viewing of his designs.
-
October 18, 2007
2. Mary-Kate OlsenWeeds star Mary-Kate Olsen personalized her floaty Calvin Klein Collection dress with a vintage elephant belt and jewelry from Chanel and Boucheron. The fashion-forward actress co-designs two clothing lines, The Row and Elizabeth and James with her sister, Ashley Olsen.
-
October 18, 2007
3. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
-
October 18, 2007
4. Kate MossThe model wore a vintage sequined capelet over a jumpsuit from her line.
-
October 18, 2007
5. Jennifer ConnellyJennifer Connelly
October 18, 2007
