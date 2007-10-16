Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 16, 2007
1. Julia RobertsShe may be a Pretty Woman, but she's no diva: Roberts donned a Diane von Furstenberg dress from-gasp!-last year to accept an American Cinematheque Award in L.A. The down-to-earth actress accessorized the tuxedo-inspired gown with peep-toe pumps and a jeweled bracelet.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Feathered Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comShoes:stevemadden.com
-
October 16, 2007
2. Hilary SwankHilary Swank
-
October 16, 2007
3. Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner
-
October 16, 2007
4. Emmy RossumRossum wore a Ralph Lauren shrug over her Azzaro dress; she finished the look with Sergio Rossi shoes.
-
October 16, 2007
5. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman
October 16, 20071 of 5
