She may be a Pretty Woman, but she's no diva: Roberts donned a Diane von Furstenberg dress from-gasp!-last year to accept an American Cinematheque Award in L.A. The down-to-earth actress accessorized the tuxedo-inspired gown with peep-toe pumps and a jeweled bracelet.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Feathered Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: yoox.com Shoes: stevemadden.com