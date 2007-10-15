Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 15, 2007
1. Eva MendesEva Mendes celebrated her Gotham magazine cover with an N.Y.C. bash. The cover girl donned a deco-inspired dress from Temperley London, accessorized with Dior shoes, a Brian Atwood clutch and jewelry from de Grisogono.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Stylized Curls Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:onlygowns.comClutch:bananarepublic.com
2. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
3. Claire DanesClaire Danes
4. Maggie GraceMaggie Grace
5. Beyonce KnowlesKnowles paired the curve-conscious green dress with Louboutin heels.
