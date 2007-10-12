Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 12, 2007
1. Reese WitherspoonWitherspoon looked flawless at the L.A. premiere of her new film Rendition in a blue-green Nina Ricci dress and patent Christian Louboutin pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comEarrings:evesaddiction.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
-
October 12, 2007
2. Uma ThurmanThurman wore Fred Leighton jewels with her sari-inspired gown.
-
October 12, 2007
3. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
-
October 12, 2007
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
October 12, 2007
5. Kristen BellBell finished her look with Jimmy Choo heels and a Mary Norton bag.
October 12, 20071 of 5
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon looked flawless at the L.A. premiere of her new film Rendition in a blue-green Nina Ricci dress and patent Christian Louboutin pumps.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comEarrings:evesaddiction.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Thin Headbands Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comEarrings:evesaddiction.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM