Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 10, 2007
1. Halle Berry
Mommy-to-be Berry may be gaining a new addition, but she hasn’t lost an ounce of style. The actress appeared on The Late Show With David Letterman in a leg-baring Galliano dress, Gunmetal shoes and Lorraine Schwartz hoop earrings.Click to Buy the Look Item Buy Item Link Buy Item URL Dress: saksfifthavenue.com Earrings: emitations.com Shoes: bluefly.com
-
October 10, 2007
2. Liv TylerTyler paired a McQueen sweater with a Donna Karan skirt; she finished the look with a Cartier necklace and Louboutins.
-
October 10, 2007
3. Jennifer LopezLopez wore thigh-high Louboutin boots with her striped minidress.
-
October 10, 2007
4. Michelle MonaghanMichelle Monaghan
-
October 10, 2007
5. Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman
October 10, 20071 of 5
