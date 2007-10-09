Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 9, 2007
1. Nicole KidmanKidman was a statuesque leading lady at the New York Film Festival premiere of Margot at the Wedding. The actress took a striking stance in an ivory cocktail dress with lace Louboutins and pearl earrings.
October 9, 2007
2. Halle BerryBerry layered her two Calypso slips with a cashmere sweater from Minnie Rose; she finished the look with L'Autre Chose boots and Lorraine Schwartz diamond hoops.
October 9, 2007
3. Rachel BilsonBilson wore black Pierre Hardy shoes with her fuchsia dress.
October 9, 2007
October 9, 2007
