Portman looked spicy at the Beverly Hills premiere of The Darjeeling Limited in a satin Lanvin minidress accentuated with a black belt, clutch and heels. The actress makes a cameo in the film and also appears in Hotel Chevalier, a 13-minute short that will precede Darjeeling in some theaters.