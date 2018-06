Bonjour, Mademoiselle Bilson! The actress showed off her sophisticated style at the Chanel fashion show in Paris, pairing a black Chanel sweaterdress with a pearl-colored belt and chunky heels.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Honey-Blonde Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bebe.com Belt: bluefly.com Shoes: anntaylor.com