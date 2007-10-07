Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 7, 2007
1. Rachel BilsonBonjour, Mademoiselle Bilson! The actress showed off her sophisticated style at the Chanel fashion show in Paris, pairing a black Chanel sweaterdress with a pearl-colored belt and chunky heels.
October 7, 2007
October 7, 2007
October 7, 2007
October 7, 2007
5. Michelle WilliamsWilliams wore YSL shoes and a Karen Karshen ring with her long-sleeved black dress.
