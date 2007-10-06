Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2007
1. Gwyneth PaltrowAfter a long day of press appearances to promote her PBS program, Spain...on the Road Again, Paltrow dined in style at Madrid’s famous Lucio restaurant. The actress wore a minidress and trench and finished the look with patent leather oxford booties.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Honey-Blonde Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comCoat:nordstrom.comShoes:urbanoutfitters.comBag:spiegel.com
-
October 6, 2007
2. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett
-
October 6, 2007
3. Sienna MillerMiller walked her dogs in a Burberry overcoat and Ray-Ban aviators; she carried a Dior bag.
-
October 6, 2007
4. Ellen PompeoThe Grey's Anatomy star toted a YSL bag.
-
October 6, 2007
5. Kate MossMoss wore skinny Superfine jeans with her cutaway coat from Rag & Bone.
October 6, 20071 of 5
Gwyneth Paltrow
After a long day of press appearances to promote her PBS program, Spain...on the Road Again, Paltrow dined in style at Madrid’s famous Lucio restaurant. The actress wore a minidress and trench and finished the look with patent leather oxford booties.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Honey-Blonde Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comCoat:nordstrom.comShoes:urbanoutfitters.comBag:spiegel.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Honey-Blonde Hair Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comCoat:nordstrom.comShoes:urbanoutfitters.comBag:spiegel.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM