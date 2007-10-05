Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
October 5, 2007
1. Jennifer GarnerGarner took a break from shopping at Bonpoint in Paris to pose pretty for the cameras in a navy Dolce & Gabbana dress, a white wrap and bow-detailed heels. The actress visited the City of Lights for the premiere of her latest film The Kingdom.
October 5, 2007
Michelle Pfeiffer
October 5, 2007
3. Sienna MillerMiller wore brick-red Louboutins with her ivy-bedecked dress.
October 5, 2007
4. Cate BlanchettBlanchett wore Roger Vivier shoes with her little black dress.
October 5, 2007
5. Jessica SimpsonSimpson carried a striped Valentino clutch.
Jennifer Garner
Garner took a break from shopping at Bonpoint in Paris to pose pretty for the cameras in a navy Dolce & Gabbana dress, a white wrap and bow-detailed heels. The actress visited the City of Lights for the premiere of her latest film The Kingdom.
