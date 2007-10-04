Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
October 4, 2007
1. Kate WalshThe Private Practice star glowed in a brocade cocktail dress at the Politics, Sex and Cocktails fundraiser hosted by the L.A. Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project. She finished the look with gold accessories and a Chloe leather jacket.
-
October 4, 2007
2. Demi MooreMoore dressed up her Dolce with Cartier diamonds.
-
October 4, 2007
3. Molly SimsSims wore a bright yellow top from Nanette Lepore with a Rogan pencil skirt and Chanel shoes.
-
October 4, 2007
4. Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen
-
October 4, 2007
5. Karolina KurkovaKarolina Kurkova
October 4, 20071 of 5
