A bespectacled Heigl adjusted her iPod in a safari shirt paired with J Brand jeans and leopard-print Tory Burch flats. The Emmy-winning actress was on her way to lunch in Los Angeles.TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Looped Buns Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Shirt: spiegel.com Jeans: gap.com Belt: urbanoutfitters.com Shoes: madisonlosangeles.com